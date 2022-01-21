Dollar in Colombia, today: how the exchange rate is quoted this Wednesday, January 19 | How is the exchange rate | TRM | ECONOMY

The price of dollar in Colombia it was trading lower in the session this Wednesday, due to a global advance of the dollar and with the markets attentive to signs of the next measures that central banks may adopt, mainly possible increases in interest rates.

The exchange rate was quoted at 3,998.99 Colombian pesos per dollara level lower by 0.94% than that of the previous day, according to data from the Reuters agency.

In the stock market, the reference index of the Colombian stock market, the MSCI COLCAProse yesterday by 4.14% to 1,585.23 points driven by the actions of Grupo Empresarial Antioqueño after the new Public Acquisition Offer launched by businessman Jaime Gilinski to gain majority control of the processed food producer Nutresa.

The dollar hit a six-day high on Tuesday after U.S. Treasury yields rose, while the yen steadied after the Bank of Japan said it will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, triggering a depreciation. against the greenback.

The Federal Reserve will meet next week. It is expected to raise interest rates in March, for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with investors forecasting four hikes in total during 2022, according to Reuters. In 2021, the US dollar has reached a maximum of 4,033.25 Colombian pesos, while its lowest level has been 3,412.80.

