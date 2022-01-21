The Dominican Heritage Month in New York begins this Friday, January 21, and ends on February 27 with the independence celebration. Where throughout the month countless artistic and cultural activities are organized around the different counties of the city.

This celebration was decreed by an executive order of the then mayor of New York bill de blasio, the January 21, 2016 in honor of the culture, contributions and tradition of a community that continues to grow and is currently the largest Latino group residing in New York.

According to the annual report of the Migration Department of New York, the Dominicans are the group of immigrants largest resident in the city, above Mexicans, Ecuadorians and Chinese.

According to the 2020 report, the top ten countries of birth for immigrants New Yorkers, from largest to smallest population are: Dominican Republic, China, Jamaica, Mexico, Guyana, Ecuador, Bangladesh, Haiti, India, and Trinidad and Tobago.

“The immigrants from the Dominican Republic remain the largest foreign-born group followed by China,” highlights the document.

The number of immigrants of Mexico has decreased substantially over the last decade (18 percent). Bangladesh emerged as one of the top ten countries of birth and increased by 61% between 2010 and 2019.

The top ten languages ​​of the immigrants Limited English Proficient New Yorkers, in order: Spanish, Chinese (including Cantonese and Mandarin), Russian, Bengali, Haitian Creole, Korean, Arabic, Polish, Urdu, and Italian.

In accordance with the First Cooperation and Development Agenda the population that in the United States defines itself as Dominican, has exceeded the figure of two million people. The largest and most influential concentrations are in the Northeastern states NY, NJ, PA, MA and RI, DC, MD, VA, NC and SC and in the Southeast (Florida and Georgia).

The amount of Dominicans residents in the US exceeds 31 of the 32 provinces of the Dominican Republic.

The state of New York has the highest percentage of residents Dominicans than other states that make up the country.

Of the citizen Dominicans who migrated to the United States, 40.5% belong to those who live in New York with a total of 866,948 residents, where the majority are in the Bronx and in Manhattan.

Within the United States you can find Dominicans in seven of the different states that make up the country: New York, with the percentage of Dominicans already mentioned; in New Jersey with 339,624, it represents 15%; Florida with 261,662, represents 12.2%; Massachusetts with 155,669, equals 7.5%; 6.4% in Pennsylvania at 136,608, 2.7% in Rhode Island at 58,112, and 2.3% in Connecticut at 49,378.

The Dominican diaspora found in the US represents the largest reservoir of the intellectual, economic, and sociopolitical heritage of the Dominican Republic.

Dominicans as authorities in New York

Adriano Espaillat

Originally from Santiago de los Caballeros. He serves as a senator in New York since 2011. He was a representative of the 31st district although he currently represents the 13th Congressional District of New York. This district encompasses Harlem, East Harlem, West Harlem, Hamilton Heights, Washington Heights, Inwood, Marble Hill, and the Northwest Bronx. He is the first Dominican to be a representative in the United States House of Representatives.

Rachel Batista

She is a lawyer of Dominican origin. She was a teacher at Manhattan College where she taught classes related to immigration law, politics, and policy. On June 15, 2021, she was appointed commissioner of the Office of Immigration Affairs of the Mayor’s Office of New York.

ydanis rodriguez

He is a man from Santiago who migrated to the city of New York when he was just 18 years old. Represented district 10 in front of the City Council of New York. He worked together with the current mayor of New York, Eric Adams, as director of the Latino campaign. In December 2021, Adams named Rodríguez commissioner of the Department of Transportation.

Romy Cabral-Mota

She is a journalist graduated from UASD, she began her journalistic career as a reporter on Telesistema Channel 11 in 2012. She covered the legislature in Albany, New York. He worked on issues such as the approval of the Dream Act for undocumented students who arrived when they were infants, the restoration of driver’s licenses for undocumented immigrants, among others. She currently serves as deputy director of communications for the state of New York.

Doralyn of God

Born in the Bronx, raised in the Dominican Republic. She is a deputy felony district attorney in the Kings County District Attorney’s Office. Before becoming a prosecutor, she served as an attorney in the Office of Domestic Violence where she first presided over several hearings and trials. She is the president of the project. Dominican Bar Association.

Bianca Perez

Of Dominican origin. She was sworn in as a Supreme Court Justice for District 12 of New York in December 2020. The lawyer would be exercising this position for 14 years. He began his career at the Latin law firm, Ginarte. In 2016, she became the first Latina woman to be a commissioner of the Bronx Board of Elections.

Luis Sepulveda

Of Dominican origin. He is a senator representing District 32 in the Bronx. He was an Assemblyman for three years from the 87th Assembly District. Known for being a defender of the rights of immigrants in Albany and lead sponsor of two major bills: the Dream Act and the Green Light Bill.

Other authorities represented by Dominicans Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso

Advisers:

Christopher Mars

Pierina Sanchez

oswald felix

Carmen of the Rose

Shaun Abreu

Amanda Farias

