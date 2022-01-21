Eduin Caz’s alleged lover reveals details of their night together

The young woman denied having tried to extort money from the Grupo Firme singer.

January 20, 2022 8:33 p.m.

Eduin Caz is again in the midst of a great controversy after Stephanie Hernández, the young woman with whom the singer allegedly was unfaithful to his wife, reveal details of how his affair was and denied trying to extort him.

The young woman offered an interview for ‘Ventaneando’ and reported that when she spent the night with the Grupo Firme vocalist she was 21 years old I didn’t know he was famous singer.

He also assured that all the members of Grupo Firme knew that she and Eduin Caz had spent the night, and that even the singer’s brother brought them food.

The details of Eduin Caz’s infidelity

Stephanie Hernández revealed that the night she was with Eduin Caz was in 2019 when the group visited her city and after being invited to a party after the concert by another member of the band, with whom he already had a friendship.

In addition, he confessed that he had to make his story public. after a friend of hers was left as a liar when he revealed that Eduin Caz was not faithful to his wife.

Lastly, he added that she denied trying to extort money from the singer and assured that the images he shared were not of a sexual nature, so the Olympia Law does not proceed against him.