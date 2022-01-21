Elon Musk claims there is a “100% chance” of extinction unless humans settle on other planets

For several years the South African tycoon Elon Musk He has been talking about the need for the human race to become ‘multiplanetary’. From his company SpaceX he began to work on it to make the colonization of Mars possible in the not so distant future. Now the billionaire assured that there is a “100% chance that all species will become extinct.”

This is the career of the future, according to Elon Musk: they earn US $ 304,000 and study for free

The 3 golden rules that Steve Jobs used in all his meetings: this is how he achieved extreme efficiency

Musk’s message came in response to a tweet commenting on a possible mass extinction. “The history of life on Earth is marked by five events of mass extinction of biodiversity caused by extreme natural phenomena. Today, many experts warn of a Sixth Mass Extinction that is taking place and this time it is caused by human activities,” this user wrote about research conducted by biologists from the University of Hawaii and the Natural History Museum in Paris and published on Magazine Biological Reviews.

There is a %uD83D%uDCAF chance of *all* species extinction due to expansion of the sun, unless humanity makes life multiplanetary — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 16, 2022

In this regard, the businessman replied: “There is a 100% chance that all species will become extinct due to the expansion of the sun, unless humanity becomes multiplanetary.” It is not the first time that the richest man in the world has mentioned this possibility. Even recently, in dialogue with Time, he assured that his goal was for humanity to “become a space civilization.”

Starship Project

Although they seem like stories from a science fiction book, Musk has been working on the colonization of the red planet for quite some time. His project has as its flagship Starship, a rocket designed by SpaceX that will be in charge of traveling to Mars. The tycoon’s idea is to reduce the cost of this journey to make it more accessible and to create a self-sufficient city on said planet.

“Starship is the most complex and advanced rocket ever made. We don’t want to have Mars with flags and footprints and not come back for another half century like we did with the Moon. We need a multi-planetary species,” he said. In turn, during his participation in the Lex Fridman podcast, Musk explained that this trip could take place, in the best of cases, in five years.

Starship could take humans to Mars in 5 to 10 years.

Today, he mentioned The cost of traveling to Mars is $1 billion, so it is currently not feasible. His idea is to be able to create a lower cost ship that can carry all the vital materials to create a city there. In addition, he plans to carry various animals in what he calls a “futuristic Noah’s ark.”

While Musk indicated that the project needs to “step on the gas,” the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) cooled off the project. Last December, it decided to postpone until February 2022 the resolution on the approval or not of a license for the Starship to carry out orbital flights in Boca Chica, Texas.