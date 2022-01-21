Elon Musk prepares for the implantation of microchips in human brains

Elon Musk during the presentation of the chips developed by Neuralink, on August 28, 2020

Many years ago science fiction movies were seen about the implantation of microchips in the brain of a human, something paradoxical for all people a short time ago, but that astonishment becomes even stronger when it is known that today, in the real life, everything is prepared for the tests of what was only seen on television or in the cinema.

The person in charge of leading this challenge is Elon Musk, the South African who is in charge of Neuralink, an ambitious company that focuses on technological developments for health. This time the main target is the human brain.

Having the ability to know what a person thinks or manage their mind would be one of the options if the project is successful.

Nowadays, the company hired a director of clinical trials to “work closely with some of the most innovative doctors and best engineers, in addition to working with the first participants of the Neuralink clinical trial”; the scientist will work at the headquarters in Fremont, California, in the United States.

In addition to this, it was announced that together with the team of the professional there will be doctors, scientists and engineers working to strengthen the project.

Also, at the Wall Street Journal board meeting, Elon Musk stated that the main ideal of implanting microchips in the human brain is to help those who have mobility problems due to multiple diseases.

who have severe spinal cord injuries, such as quadriplegic patients or those suffering from total or partial paralysis of all four limbs, they could benefit.

However, the entire project would go hand in hand with the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the regulatory agency of the United States.

Although the team is already being organized, it is still unknown when the tests in humans will begin. The job requires a minimum of three years of experience in US medical device regulation.

Philip O’Keefe, a 62-year-old Australian who has amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Through a neural implant developed by the company Synchron, he published a tweet with just his mind using the account of Thomas Oxley, CEO of the company.

The publication was made using a brain-computer interface (BCI) which consists of an 8mm device that is inserted into the brain through a vein, generating wireless connectivity to digital devices without the need for surgery.

Human trials with the BCI interface have been running since last year, with O’Keefe receiving the implant in April 2020 after being diagnosed with ALS. This disease affects the motor neurons of the brain and spinal cord, which causes progressive paralysis; in fact, this was what the renowned astrophysicist, Stephen Hawking, suffered.

The project is funded by the University of Melbourne, DARPA, the United States Department of Defense and Khosla Ventures, a project that received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to begin trials. human clinical trials in that country.

