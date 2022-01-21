Elon Musk’s brain implant company is about to conduct clinical trials in humans

Neuralink is looking to hire “a clinical trial director” who will lead trials that could start as early as this year.

The company Neuralink, founded by Elon Musk in 2016 with the aim of implanting wireless microchips in the brain to help cure neurological diseases in people, seems to be one step closer to starting clinical trials.

Currently, the company is looking for “a director of clinical trials” to carry out tests in humans, according to the text of the job offer posted on the Internet.

“As Director of Clinical Trials, you will work closely with some of the most innovative clinicians and engineers, as well as working with the first clinical trial participants of Neuralink”, reads the announcement.

Last December, the billionaire was optimistic about the possibility of being able to install the first chips already this year as part of tests that should pave the way for approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.

“I think with Neuralink we have an opportunity to bring full-body functionality back to someone with a spinal cord injury. Neuralink is working fine on monkeysAnd we’re actually doing a lot of testing and confirming that it’s very secure, reliable, and the Neuralink device can be safely removed,” Elon Musk told an executive summit hosted by The Wall Street Journal.

Meanwhile, the company successfully implanted microchips in the brains of a monkey named Pager and the first ‘cyberpunk’ pig Gertrude. In the case of the primate, Neuralink published a video in which the animal is seen playing ‘Pong’, the classic video game that imitates table tennis.