Elon Musk’s brain implant company prepares human trials

The company of brain implants Elon MuskNeuralink, is now hiring a director of clinical trials, an indication that the company’s goal of implant chips in human brains is getting closer.

The trial director job would oversee long-promised human trials for its medical device startup, according to the job posting. The Neuralink brain implant, which Musk has already said let the monkeys play video games with your thoughts alone—is intended to help treat a variety of neurological disorders, such as paralysis.

The details of the Neuralink brain implant.

The Fremont, California-based job description promises the applicant will “work closely with some of the most innovative physicians and top engineers” as well as “early Neuralink clinical trial participants.” It also indicates that the job will mean leading and building “the team responsible for enabling Neuralink’s clinical research activities,” as well as complying with regulations.

Last month, Musk told the Wall Street Journal that Neuralink hoped to implant its device in human brains sometime in 2022. However, it made similar predictions in the past that turned out to be overly optimistic, including in 2019, when it said during a presentation that the device would be in human skulls the following year.

The monkey with Elon Musk’s brain implant that plays video games

The first human test that medical device manufacturers must undergo on the way to approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is known as feasibility testing. Next, after a submission, review, and approval process with the FDA based on proof of feasibility, is a pivotal device test.

It’s unclear exactly where Neuralink stands in the process. Representatives for Neuralink and the FDA did not respond to requests for comment. In general, device manufacturers hire trial directors early in their interaction with the FDA, to help design trials in ways that maximize the chances of FDA approval. Neuralink does not appear to have human trials posted on clinicaltrials.gov, but postings there may delay early patient recruitment.

Elon Musk at the presentation of the brain implant.

Last year, another company that works in brain-machine interfaces, Synchron, said the FDA had approved its planned feasibility study. Synchron is currently in the recruitment stage, a spokeswoman said.

Neuralink has also posted an ad for a clinical trial coordinator, based in Freemont, as well as several other positions.

