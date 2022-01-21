Embiid and Jokic have the answer

the centers Joel Embid Y Nikola Jockic gave the NBA a rare reprieve on Wednesday night, thanks to their strong performances, all this in the face of the inclement increase in 3-point shot attempts since the arched line was introduced on the staves, back in 1980.

The reigning MVP in the NBA, Jokic, post of the Denver Nuggets, got a triple double and with great style, in the his team’s 130-128 victory over the LA Clippers, scoring 49 points (the fourth highest historical number of a triple tens for centers), in addition to recovering 14 rebounds and distributing 10 assists.

The Serb hit 3-for-5 from 3-point range but was 16-of-25 from 2-pointers and was 14-of-16 from the free throw line., that is, he did not use long-distance shots as his primary means of scoring. It was the second highest point quota (50) in his entire career.

In the case of Cameroon center Embiid, he scored 50 points, equaling his career high, in the triumph of his team, the Philadelphia 76ers by 123-110 over the Orlando Magic. In addition, he recovered 12 boards.

The African, one of the serious candidates to win the NBA MVP this season, hit one of four triple attempts, but connected 17 of 23 two-point shots and went 15-for-17 from the free throw line. Nor, clearly, was he supported by the long shot.

When the NBA introduced the three-point line in 1980, there were debates about its implementation, a discussion between purists and innovators, which focused on the benefits and disadvantages of the game. And there was no turning back.

What there was, over time, has been a substantial increase in 3-point attempts per game, from just over two (2.5) per game in 1980 to almost 40 (39.2) in the 2020-21 campaign, according to statistics from the NBA itself.

DENVER – Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar #33 takes a hook shot in a game against the Denver Nuggets in the 1980 season in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Focus on Sport via Getty Images)

Before the triple was implemented as one more element of basketball, the sport was dominated by the greats, by the lords and masters of painting. The George Mikan (Minneapolis Lakers), the Bill Russell (Boston Celtics), the Wilt Chamberlain (76ers, Lakers, Warriors), the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee, Lakers) or the Bob Pettit (Hawks), they were the stars, tall players.

Continue reading the story

Like all sports basketball has not stopped evolving, although the transformation it has undergone is not to everyone’s liking, precisely because of the notable increase in the presence of the triple as an essential part of the game, becoming more than just a resource, a shortcut to scoring.

The league’s 3-point rate (the percentage of shot attempts from beyond the arc) has increased in each of the last 10 seasons, rising from 22.2% in 2010-11 to 39.2% last season. And it has increased more in the last five years than in the previous five.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA – Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors watches as his 3,000th career 3-pointer goes to the rim against the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center on December 28, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

In the 2015-16 season, there were six teams that spent at least a third of all their attempts from 3-point range. Last season, 28 of the 30 teams did that., with the only ones below 33.3% being both the Washington Wizards (31.9%) and the San Antonio Spurs (31.4%).

That is why the ‘retro’ performances of both Embiid and Jokic, two NBA MVP candidates this season, along with Greek Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) –who is also usually more of an inside player than a tripler– they put on the debate table whether the teams can be successful without the triple or, at least, not using that resource as current trends mark it.

Without a doubt, this will be complicated, even reversing it, at least not in the short or medium term.

To put it in perspective, you have to go back to February 5, 2016, when the Miami Heat beat the then Charlotte Bobcats with a foul play and count – an old-fashioned triple – in the final seconds, by Chris Bosh.

erik spoelstra, coach of the Miami team, recognized that this was a great victory, highlighting two reasons in particular: because it was on the road and without scoring a single triple.

That was the last time an NBA team won a game without using a 3-pointer.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Instant Karma: About to die and without a car after avoiding the highway toll in Mexico