Emilia Mernes arrived in the Big Apple

“My father and mother called me from Nogoyá and told me that their chest was burning with pride. I cried a lot today!” Said the singer, model, actress and composer from Entre Ríos.

“It is difficult for me to measure so much love. Not even in my most beautiful dreams would I have believed it. I feel a great responsibility towards you, to always give you the best, and I will continue to do so as long as life allows me. This is for and for you as I always tell you,” he addressed his fans.

Finally, the artist’s publication thanks her team and closes with a reference to her origins: “#DeNogoyáPalMundo”.

While her music is being promoted in New York, she is on her 2022 tour, which has her on the Argentine Atlantic Coast these days. The former Rombai performed this Thursday at Villa Gesell, this Friday she will sing in Pinamar and on the 27th at the At Park festival in Mar del Plata, where her partner, Mauro “Duki” Lombardo, will also perform. His last performance of the month will be outside the country, on Saturday the 29th, in San Bernardina in Paraguay.

duki and Emilia.jpg

times square

Times Square is the name that refers to the corner of Broadway and Seventh Avenue streets in the heart of Manhattan, New York, one of the most important enclaves in the world in terms of art and culture as well as finance, commerce and tourism. . The corner is recognized throughout the planet for its gigantic and always lit neon advertising signs and the permanent circulation of hundreds of thousands of people.

The area is prolific in theaters, art halls and museums. International television studios, exclusive restaurants, clothing stores of the most select brands are also located in its streets and it is surrounded by skyscrapers that house offices of the most valued companies and investment funds in the world. It is, in turn, a few blocks from the well-known Central Park, the green lung of Manhattan.