Epic Trailer for Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Revealed: Battle of Rap, Chess and More!

This is how Pepsi presented his preview for the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show bringing together the Gods of Rap: Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige, who will be in charge of the halftime show next February 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The trailer of just over three minutes runs under the name of ‘The Call’ and was directed by none other than F. Gary Gray, director of the tape ‘Straight Outta Compton’.

In the audiovisual it is appreciated Eminem engaging in a rap battle with his alter ego, Slim Shady, to the tune of ‘Rap God‘. It is also seen to Snoop Dogg driving through the streets of Los Angeles with ‘The Next Episode‘ in the background, to Mary J. Blige while playing ‘Family Affair’ ya Kendrick Lamar with ‘Humble‘.

each of the artists is a piece on the chessboard of the great Dr. Dre, who quotes them at SoFi Stadium. The trailer ends with the greats of rap arriving at the venue to the rhythm of ‘California Love‘ by Tupac Shakur. check the Awesome video!

This is the first time in Super Bowl history that the halftime show chooses five award-winning artists to perform together on stage. The rappers in charge of the show were chosen since, most of them, sare native Angelenos and this is the first time in almost 30 years that the Super Bowl has been played in the city.

With the halftime show of 2022, it was markedto the third collaboration between Pepsi and Roc Nation. In 2020, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira were in charge of the event in Miami, Florida, while The Weeknd did the same in 2021 in Tampa, also in Florida.