Esteban Dreer ‘must have arguments before making a comment,’ points out Sebastián Rodríguez | National Championship | sports

The Emelec captain referred to the controversy with the former blue goalkeeper, who questioned his late arrival at training.

The captain of Club Sport Emelec, Sebastián Rodríguez, He referred this Thursday to the controversy that arose with the former millionaire goalkeeper Stephen Dreerwho questioned Rodríguez’s late integration into the first team preseason.

Dreer, who currently works as a sports commentator, had said that “the captain always has to arrive first.”

“I respect Sebastián (Rodríguez) a lot, he is a benchmark for Emelec, his level is impeccable; I hope I get important things with Emelec. While I was at Emelec, no player was late for a preseason”, argued the Rifle on the Instagram account of the blue club.

However, the Uruguayan contention midfielder said that he does not need to clarify these types of issues and asserted that “you have to prepare” to generate opinions such as those issued by the former goalkeeper.

“It came to me, the truth is I didn’t take it, because I know that he is a former goalkeeper and to be in a program you have to prepare knowing that you are an opinion generator. You must have arguments before throwing a comment before people”, Rodríguez launched in dialogue with WQRadio.

Esteban Dreer ‘shoots’ against Sebastián Rodríguez for being late for the preseason; Rojas comes out in defense of the Emelec captain

“First, I don’t have the need to go out and clarify; and second, because my teammates know the captain I am, the captains before and the one there is now. I have been at Emelec for two years and I am the first to arrive at all the training sessions and the last to leave”, added the charrúa.

Rodríguez concludes that “as long as my teammates know the captain they have, the things that have changed that were not done before when there were other captains. I didn’t need to answer, just because you ask me; if not, it doesn’t exist”. (D)