Exercise for those who do not have time to play sports

The pandemic has completely changed our way of understanding sport and training. Since 2020, we have learned that it can be done physical exercise at home through different online training platforms, methods born exclusively on the Internet and exclusive sports equipment for our homes. Also on the rise are training personal. These offer great personalized attention and strictly comply with all health measures. In addition, all these digital modalities allow us to carry out sport at any time and anywhere in the world. But, if you are one of those who do not have time to exercise, from COOL we recommend that you continue reading and take note.

It is true that leading a healthy lifestyle is not that easy. Since childhood we have been taught that wearing a diet balanced and going to the gym was enough to be fully fit. Nothing is further from reality. Increasingly, studies are published stating that the important thing is the overall result. It is more productive to perform a lighter physical activity during a period of time long than going to the gym once a day.

It is at this point that the term NEAT. This word refers in English to ‘Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis’. This concept is related to the energy spent by our body when performing any physical activity that is not directly related to the strictest sport. In other words, the NEAT is the caloric expenditure that we make in our day to day.

Tips to increase your NEAT

For those who still go to the office, they can walk or bike.

You always have to resort to the stairs.

When talking on the phone, we recommend that you take small walks.

During your working day, you should take short breaks every one or two hours and walk for at least a few minutes.

Alternate sitting and standing.

Put an end to laziness and change the sofa for a walk.

For all these reasons, the sum of small movements can make a difference. If that sum increases, you will see your total daily calorie intake increase. However, each person has a different percentage of calories burned. This ranges from 15% to 30%. Whatever your percentage and your exercise routine, we should all be more aware of our NEAT.