Family doctors ask that telematic leave be regularized and not only for covid

The board of the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine (Semfyc) has reiterated the complaints of family doctors about the avalanche of bureaucratic procedures that the temporary disability reports (IT) involve and asks that these procedures be regularized and simplified telematically. For all pathologies, not just in cases of covid.

Primary care consultations are collapsed throughout the country due to the avalanche of casualties due to the infection, according to Semfyc, although in most cases they are mild or asymptomatic, a self-test has been carried out and they do not require medical attention.





read also

AGENCIES

But these people contact the health center or go for sick leave and that “blocks the ability to provide health care to patients with moderate or severe covid and the rest of the acute and chronic pathologies,” says Semfyc.

The entity considers that the situation of the centers is “exceptional” and therefore justifies “urgent legal reforms”.

It warns that “the actions proposed in the health ministries of some communities are not in accordance with current legislation”, because “processing a temporary disability report by a doctor under cover of a self-diagnosis mechanism carried out by the patient at home does not have coverage according to the current legislation”.

The warning

The solutions of some autonomies “are not in accordance with current legislation”

The doctor must see the worker to determine if the sick leave should be taken, according to the legislation. The March 2020 regulations on urgent measures due to the epidemic provided that the leave could be given on the date on which the worker had to isolate himself after contagion (or then, also by quarantine as a contact) even if it was processed later. But it does not allow that “this task must be assumed by the family doctor without prior contact with the patient,” says Semfyc.

Another measure that some communities (such as Catalonia) have adopted to reduce consultations with doctors is to issue automatic discharge and discharge after seven days of isolation for asymptomatic or mild patients (it was already allowed in short-discharge pathologies, of no more four days). This solution “has had the consent of the National Institute of Social Security (INSS), tacit or written, in order to guarantee the legal certainty of professionals,” says Semfyc.

read also

But the entity wants the INSS to accept the telematic notification of registrations, confirmations and cancellations. “We ask the INSS to immediately proceed to issue an instruction to all companies to use the telematic route, through the RED system in force since December 2019.”

Request that it be applied for all causes of dismissal. The system does not allow it for private contracts in domestic tasks or care of people, but the doctors believe that they should also be included.

Short seven-day leave and for everything

Likewise, the doctors demand that the discharge system be regularized and at the same time the automatic discharge system after seven days “for all processes, whatever the cause,” in order to reduce bureaucratic visits to health centers (If after the deadline , the disease persists, then discharge should be reviewed).

For covid cases, primary care doctors claim that the responsible declaration of the worker to the company or mutual is enough and that they assume the management of the employee’s absences for up to seven days, without the need for a system doctor to intervene. public, “since it is a procedure assimilated to an accident at work for economic purposes”, according to Semfyc.





read also

Martha Ricart

Negotiation to change an “obsolete” system

The doctors want a negotiation calendar “to simplify access to sick leave in Spain, since the current mechanism is obsolete, it bureaucratizes the provision of healthcare and medical services and, in emergency situations like the current one, the system collapses” .

Complaints about the workload involved in the process of sick leave and high work are not new in the medical community. They have been heard for years, but the problem is disproportionate this beginning of the year, with the large increase in covid cases due to the greater contagiousness of the omicron variant. Primary consultations have seen their consultations multiply, even more than in previous waves and when, in addition, there are also personnel from the centers on leave due to the infection. That is why some autonomies began last week to look for formulas to free health personnel from these more bureaucratic consultations.





read also

Martha Ricart