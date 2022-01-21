FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro to Retire After Decades with the Department – ​​NBC New York (47)

What you should know New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro will retire in mid-February, the department said Friday.

NEW YORK — New York City Fire Department Commissioner Daniel Nigro will retire in mid-February, the department said Friday.

Nigro joined the FDNY fire department in 1969 and rose through the ranks, becoming a department chief after the 9/11 attacks.

Nigro retired in 2002 but rejoined the FDNY as a civilian commissioner in 2014.

The FDNY said Nigro was one of only six people in the department’s history to hold all ranks during his career.

“From the day I raised my right hand 53 years ago and followed my father to the world’s greatest fire department, I have been blessed, privileged and truly honored to serve the people of our great city,” Nigro said in a statement. release.

Mayor Eric Adams had previously said he was still looking at resumes and was in no rush to appoint a new FDNY commissioner, prompting some speculation that he might retain Nigro.

“New Yorkers, whether they know it or not, are safer because of the work you’ve done and they owe you their thanks. Dan defines public service and he will be dearly missed by the entire department,” Adams said in a statement.