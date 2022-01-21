Femexfut details about the Fan ID for games of the Mexican National Team

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 01.20.2022 13:08:38





from the games playoff against Costa Rica and Panama on January 30 and February 2, respectively, the Mexican Soccer Federation will use a mechanism controlled by a fan ID to eradicate the homophobic cry What’s in the soccer stadiums when the goalkeepers clear.

Fans must fill out a form with their data to create a QR code what will it do for know what in case of being caught emitting the homophobic cry punish them, so that people who enter the property in these games and in the future can be reassured that Your data will only be used by the Mexican Soccer Federation.

“The handling of data will be exclusive to the Federation and the people who are in charge of that are looking at the legal issue and it is for internal use nothing more,” said Yon de Luisa at a press conference.

The President of the Federation stated that this measure they will seek to implement it in the future in the United States, but first shall test it with the fans in Mexico, during the playoff games.

“The idea is that once the measures are tested, we can implement them in all the games of the National Team in Mexico and secondly, to see if we can implement it with SUM because there are difficulties in changing venues there, but we have done things well there and I am convinced that the fan id will also do it we are going to be able to get there”.

If it works they will suggest it in Liga MX

The Mexican Soccer Federation has contemplated suggesting this system to Liga MX of credentialing of the fans in case the measure works, since in the Mexican tournament these acts of discrimination have also occurred with the homophobic cry.

“This new control system the idea is that it be with matches of the Tri and once the League works, it can be managed, the suggestion is that it be done and We already talked about it with Mikel to see how it can be implemented in the clubs”.