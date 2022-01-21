Fernando Carrillo causes controversy by ensuring that there is no crisis in Venezuela

Venezuelan actor Fernando Carrillo sparked a controversy after publicly expressing his support for the Nicolás Maduro regime, affirming that there is no economic crisis in Venezuela and asking the millions of Venezuelans who had to emigrate due to the serious economic crisis to have faith again in Venezuela .

Venezuelan actors Fernando Carrillo and Gaby Espino, in a file photo from 2007, in Mexico City. isaac esquivel EFE

Carrillo published several messages on his Instagram account with photos and videos in various places in Caracas, including the Paseo de los Próceres, famous for its large statues in honor of the independence heroes, in which he expresses his support for Maduro and his wife Cilia. Flores and assures that the shortage of food, medicine and gasoline does not exist.

“I am going to look for the President @nicolasmaduro and the First Lady @florescilia to offer them my support and all the investment that is within my reach and to tell the world that VENEZUELA IS NOT A DICTATORSHIP, as they have wanted to paint and promote us. Yes there is food, yes there is gasoline, yes there are medicines and the INHUMAN and CRIMINAL BLOCKADE the only one that hurts HARD is the HEROIC AND BRAVE VENEZUELAN PEOPLE”, he said in one of the messages.

The model and singer considered that it is time to return and produce everything in Venezuela, in addition to predicting that the country would be Dubai or better “without blockade”.

“To those Venezuelan brothers who suffered and had to leave and separate from their families, it is time to FORGIVE and to believe again in LOVE and to have more FAITH than ever. WITHOUT a blockade, without sabotage and UNION Venezuela sees it would be DUBAI and with a blockade we will be better than DUBAI. But we will take a little longer. GOD in control,” he said.

Hyperinflation, lack of jobs, shortages of medicine, food and rampant insecurity have forced 6,040,290 Venezuelans to emigrate, according to data as of January 10, 2022 from the Interagency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V) which has the support of UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The artist also published several videos in which he speaks with people on the street, with health sector workers, and asks them how the situation is in Venezuela.

“That’s a lie that here people earn a dollar or four dollars,” he says in one of the videos.

One user refuted the claim by asking that if “the government pays in dollars, then is that what you say? (…) You are plugged into Maduro’s ideology!!! My sister is a doctor in Caracas and you think she earns in dollars”.

This story was originally published on January 20, 2022 8:15 a.m.