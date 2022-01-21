Fierce punishment for Netflix that begins to notice the stiff competition from other platforms

Investors hit Netflix hard after Q4 2021 results. Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Netflix begins to notice the competition as they have shown in their latest earnings report and investors begin to doubt the company in light of the harsh punishment that its shares are receiving on Wall Street on Friday.

The streaming giant did not meet market forecasts for new subscribers and offered a weaker-than-expected forecast for early 2022, so shareholders seem to take it for granted that the company is entering a new phase of slower growth.

Netflix shares plummet more than 20% at the opening of the New York Stock Exchange, losing at times the 400 dollarsa level that it had left behind in April 2020.

The world’s largest streaming service added 8.3 million customers from October to December, when it launched new programming that included star-studded movies like “Red Notice” and “Don’t Look Up” and a new season of “The Witcher.” “. But industry analysts had expected Netflix to add 8.4 million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Netflix added just 18.2 million customers in 2021, 50% less than the previous record year. In addition, the company forecast that the slowdown will continue, at least for another quarter, and the outlook for the current period falls short of Wall Street’s projection of 6.26 million new subscribers.

The company’s total global subscribers reached 221.8 million.

The increasingly fierce competition in the streaming sector

The company blamed a tough economy, especially in Latin America, as well as the lingering fallout from the pandemic, while also acknowledging that competition is getting tougher: “Consumers have always had plenty of choice when it comes to their entertainment time, a competition that has only intensified in the last 24 months as entertainment companies around the world develop their own streaming offering.

Disney + is currently one of the main rivals for Netflix. Photo: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images.

Its competitors, such as Walt Disney and HBO Max, are pouring billions into creating new shows to grab a piece of the streaming market.

Last week, Netflix raised prices in its biggest market, the United States and Canada, where growth is stagnant, analysts say, and is now looking to expand abroad.

At the moment, Netflix is ​​one of the most expensive services on the market, while others, such as HBO Max, offer a smaller but higher quality catalog at a reasonable price.

The company’s upcoming lineup includes new installments of “Ozark,” “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things” and a three-part Kanye West documentary.

Will it get its shine back?

Note prepared with information from Bloomberg, Reuters and Tomatazos.