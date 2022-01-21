FIFA implements new rules for the transfer of players

There are new rules for the transfer of footballers that FIFA has drawn up, which aims to promote competitive balance

The FIFA, the highest soccer governing body, presented the new regulations that it drew up on the transfer of international soccer players with the aim of “develop young players, promote competitive balance and prevent hoarding or accumulation of footballers“, reported the agency itself through a statement.

FIFA presented the new regulations that it drew up on the transfer of international soccer players. AP

FIFA has stipulated a series of limitations on player transfers to ensure that the proposed objectives of youth development, competitive balance and leaving behind the accumulation of footballers are met.

To begin with, it will be necessary to sign an agreement to define all the terms of the transfers, especially the time and economic conditions. There will be a minimum duration for the assignment -which will be the interval between two registration periods- and a maximum of one year.

In addition, the new regulation prohibits the transfer of players who are already on loan to a third club and limits the number of transfers per season between two clubs to three players, both to receive transfers and to transfer.

The Walt Disney Company’s New Sports And General Entertainment Streaming Service Aimed At Adults Launches At Preferential Cost Of Your Annual Subscription; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. Subscribe NOW.

In the same way, each club will have a maximum number of loans per season, a figure that will decrease as the seasons progress:

“From July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023, a club may loan a maximum of eight professionals and include eight professionals on loan at any time during a season“(maximum three players with the same club), clarified FIFA. However, there will be seven players for the 2023-24 season and six from the 2024-25 season.

All players up to 2 years old will be exempt from these limitations, as well as footballers trained by the club.

FIFA’s intention is that the rules come into force on July 1, 2022 after the pandemic generated by covid-19 has caused the delay in the implementation of a regulation that is part of the general reform of the system of transfers that the institution began in 2017.