Former Binance US CEO Catherine Coley is still missing and no one seems to be talking about it

Around the time Binance.US announced that former Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks would head the crypto exchange, former CEO Catherine Coley effectively disappeared from the face of the digital world.

Coley, who had regularly posted updates about Binance.US and her personal life on her Twitter account, has been inactive on the social media platform since April 19, 2020. Her work experience at LinkedIn ends with her two years as CEO. from Binance.US, which he left in June 2021, and his silence on the network has prompted at least one media outlet to contact authorities in San Francisco to determine if he had been reported missing: as of October , the answer was “no”.

Leading figures in the crypto space also noted Coley’s absence. Ripple CTO David Schwartz said in July that the former Binance.US executive I hadn’t replied to his messages, but that he had not tried to reach her by phone. Sam Fischer, a Binance.US representative, told Cointelegraph that the exchange did not have any information about Coley “beyond the fact that she left Binance.US.”

Unsurprisingly, rumors have been floating around the crypto community on Twitter, speculating that Coley has met an untimely end, is alive and well and on vacation in Puerto Rico, or is being forced to keep quiet due to some type of unclassified legal matter related to his departure from Binance.US, none of which Cointelegraph has been able to confirm. One of his last public statements on social media in April reported high traffic levels on Binance.US, but also addressed attendees at the LA Blockchain Summit in October 2020.

Curious… Has anyone heard from Catherine Coley? We had a conversation last December before she left but nothing since and I have tried. I along with others have expressed concern about what happened to her. She also has listed her 2 yr experience with Ripple. I pray she’s okay. — Jackie P (@JackieP323) September 20, 2021

Curious… Has anyone heard from Catherine Coley? We had a conversation last December before he left but nothing since then and I’ve tried. I, along with others, have expressed my concern about what happened to him. She has also included her 2-year experience with Ripple. I pray that he is alright.

Before his demise, Coley was one of the most well-known names in the cryptocurrency space. As a young female leader of one of the largest exchanges in the market, she made Forbes magazine’s list of 40 under 40 as an influential businesswoman in 2020.

Cointelegraph reached out to Catherine Coley but did not receive a response by the time of publication of this story.