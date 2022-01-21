Former Playboy Bunny Holly Madison Claims They Lived Nearly Isolated from the World at the Playboy Mansion

not long ago, the former playboy bunny, Jenna Bentley, looked back to her days living with twelve other girls in the dwelling known as the “Bunny House”, which was located next to the main mansion where Hugh Hefner He lived with his girlfriends. There has also been talk of the many rules that had to be followed in the tycoon’s residence. But now, Holly Madison, ex-girlfriend of Hugh Hefner, has said that they were kept almost isolated from the outside world while living in the Playboy Mansion and that it was like a “cult”.

It was not only to return before 9 at night if they did not want to sleep in the garden of the Mansion. Holly Madison, one of the most relevant ex-girlfriends he had Hugh Hefner, he said in the documentary “Secrets of Playboy” (which premieres January 24 on A&E) was like a cult where not only they could not receive male visits but from no one else. If they wanted to go see their families they could go during the holidays but at Playboy Mansion no one invited by them could go, they lived practically isolated.

He further added that they could only leave for: “Reasons specials”. The Former Playboy Bunny, Holly Madison, also stated, “Looking back, the reason I think it was some kind of cult is that we were manipulated and expected to believe that Hugh Hefner he was a good man and they actually thought so. Sometimes you just said he’s a good guy.”

Keep reading:

It’s war! Two former Playboy bunnies have it sworn

Meet the curious clause that Hugh Hefner put in his will