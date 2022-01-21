Four new destinations will be promoted in the DR

Authorities from the Dominican Republic presented, together with the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the document Tourism Investment Guides for the DR and the country’s new tourist destinations, in which there are already hotel projects under development and for which foreign hotel investment is sought.

The three projects in which the Dominican Republic has a special interest in its development in the coming years are Costa del Ámbar, Miches and the relaunch of the Colonial City.

In general, the three destinations highlight the idea that it is the perfect time to invest in the country, especially in these destinations.

President Luis Abinader assures investors, in the Tourist Investment Guides, that the Dominican Republic is a great country and a great destination for investment, with a favorable environment for business, being an ally.

In the guides, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, also states that the Tourism sector currently has more than US$25 billion in private investment in tourism infrastructure, and is expected to attract more than US$8 billion in the next three years.

“Attracting investment is a priority and a duty for our country. We have already identified four master investment plans in different areas of the country, which involve a relaunch of sustainable tourism, innovation tourism, cultural tourism and meeting tourism,” Collado said.

“For us, this guide and the accompaniment of the World Tourism Organization is an honor and a fundamental step to continue developing tourism, the country and jobs,” he added.

Projects

In Costa del Ámbar, with almost 17% of tourist rooms in the country, the aim is to develop and promote tourism on the North Coast of the country, being the priority of the State with 303 projects for the construction and remodeling of hotels, residential projects, shops, health or logistics, among others.

The destinations of Puerto Plata or Sosúa are especially interesting. Punta Bergantín already has more than 30 projects in six components: tourism and hotel, golf courses, urban center, innovation center, film studios and real estate. The Miches complex seeks to position itself as the new sustainable luxury destination for tourism investment, with investments that exceed 100 million dollars in hotels and other attractions in the area.

The relaunch of the Colonial City of Santo Domingo will highlight the history and culture of this area.

The project seeks to consolidate itself as the new leisure and business destination for which the State has launched a city revitalization program of US$100,000 million between 2022 and 2025 in the restoration of houses, museums and infrastructure of the Colonial City. .

Breakfast

In the event held yesterday with the presence of Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary General of the UNWTO and Minister Collado, among others, Spanish and foreign investors were shown the country’s objective of attracting, promoting and retaining investment in tourism initiatives sustainable, presenting the most attractive opportunities of this destination that enjoy an excellent geographical location, a solid legal framework, economic stability and modern infrastructures.

This is the first time that the UNWTO is developing specialized tourism investment guides as a reference for investors and thus generate jobs.

Details

UNWTO

“The Dominican Republic is the best country to invest and to travel to,” said UNWTO Secretary Zurab Pololikashbili at breakfast at the Four Seasons Hotel in Madrid.

Support

Pololikashvili considered that the presence of President Abinader at FITUR 2022 is a great boost for Dominican tourism.

Increase

According to the digital document projected by the UNWTO, the Dominican Republic is on the list of the five Latin American economies with the highest growth.