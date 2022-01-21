Friendly, Peru vs. Jamaica live and direct today via Movistar and Latina TV for International Match 2022 Minute by minute | SPORT-TOTAL

This is the lineup of the Peruvian National Team!
A vibrant party! Peru faces the Jamaican national team tonight with the encouragement of the fan of the National Stadium. Can those led by Ricardo Gareca get a positive result?
The first meeting between the Peruvian team and Jamaica was in a friendly in 2006. It ended in a 1-1 draw. Alexander Sánchez and Jermaine Hue scored.
Edison Flores and Marcos López will not be in the match due to injuries. The first left for the United States, while in the case of Marcos, they await his recovery.
Paul Hall, coach of Jamaica, regarding the Peruvian team: “When they attack, they attack quickly, they can counter-attack effectively and they can also defend cleverly, so we have to focus on our game to make sure we can knock them down and concentrate. also in ourselves”.
In an interview with FPF Play, Aldo Corzo indicated: “These games help us a lot personally and collectively. They serve to be physically well and pick up rhythm. They help to reach one hundred percent in the important duels of the Qualifiers”.
On Friday, January 21, Ricardo Gareca will announce the squad list for the qualifying matches against Colombia and Ecuador, which will be played on January 28 and February 1.
Instructions for fans.
Peruvian referees Raúl López and Augusto Menéndez join the arbitration list as assistant and fourth referee.
Peru faces Jamaica at the National Stadium from 8 pm.
Programming date 15 and 16 of the Qualifiers
2017 | Peru 3 – 1 Jamaica
Goals: Edison Flores, Renato Tapia Paolo Guerrero. Jermain Johnson.
Last matches of the Jamaica national team
Jamaica 1-1 United States | Qatar 2022 Qualifying
El Salvador 1-1 Jamaica | Qatar 2022 Qualifying
Honduras 0-2 Jamaica | Qatar 2022 Qualifying
Jamaica 0-0 Canada | Qatar 2022 Qualifying
United States 2-0 Jamaica | Qatar 2022 Qualifying
Last matches of the Peruvian national team
Peru 1-1 Panama | international friendly
Venezuela 1-2 Peru | Qatar 2022 Qualifying
Peru 3-0 Bolivia | Qatar 2022 Qualifying
Argentina 1-0 Peru | Qatar 2022 Qualifying
Bolivia 1-0 Peru | Qatar 2022 Qualifying
Possible friendly line-ups
Peru: Galician; Corzo, Ramos, Callens, Loyola; Castillo, Calcaterra, Gonzales; Polo, Flores and Valera.
Jamaica: Dwayne Miller or Amal Knight; Javain Brown, Damion Lowe, Jamoi Topey, Kemar Lawrence; Ramone Howell, Tevin Shaw; Alex Marshall, Kaheem Parris, Deshane Beckford, and Jourdaine Fletcher.
On the Joinnus website you can access tickets for Peru vs. Jamaica and here we tell you the prices:
South and North: 40 soles
East side: 85 soles
Central East: 110 soles
Western side: 135 soles
Central West: 170 soles
Pullman: 255 soles
Tickets from Peru vs. Jamaica: price and where to buy
In order to access the tickets for Peru vs. Jamaica, the first thing you should have updated is your vaccination card with the three doses, because only those who meet this requirement will be able to attend the National Stadium on Thursday. “According to the Supreme Decree, the match between Peru and Jamaica may have 30% of the public as long as they comply with all the protocols that we have established,” Alexis Holguín, director of Strategic Interventions of the Minsa, told RPP.
In our country, the only TV channels that broadcast the matches of the Peruvian national team are Movistar Deportes and Latina TV (exclusive channel for when the bicolor plays at home). Therefore, for this Peru vs. Jamaica will be those two signals that will be in charge of the live broadcast.
The match between Peru and Jamaica can be seen from 8:00 p.m. Peruvian time. Let’s remember that the schedule of this confrontation was modified a few days ago and the sale of tickets was also added so that the public can cheer on the two-color team, something that did not happen in the previous friendly against Panama.
Today, Peru vs. Jamaica collide live online in what will be the last warm-up friendly of the Peruvian team ahead of what will be the duel against Colombia for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Ricardo Gareca’s team comes from beating the League 1 All 2-0 Star and draw in the last game against Panama by 1-1 at the National Stadium. Here we tell you all the details to see the match between Peru and Jamaica.
This was the last training session of the Peruvian team before facing Jamaica.
Peru vs. Jamaica: possible alignment of the Peruvian team
Let’s remember that the Peruvian team will not be able to count on Marcos López on the left wing because he suffered an injury in the last duel against the Panama team, so it will be Nilson Loyola who will replace him against Jamaica.
Peru: Galician; Corzo, Ramos, Callens, Loyola; Castillo, Calcaterra, Gonzales; Polo, Flores and Valera.
Peru vs. Jamaica will clash live this Thursday, January 20, in what will be the last warm-up friendly match for the Peruvian team ahead of the duel against Colombia for the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. Ricardo Gareca’s team has just beaten 2-0 the Liga 1 All Star and to draw in the last game against Panama by 1-1 at the National Stadium.
The squad of the Peruvian national team left the concentration hotel for the National Stadium in Lima.