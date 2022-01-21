Gaby Spanic: I had surgery for self love | Showbiz 123

William Guzman P.

Gaby Spanic is happy with the results of the aesthetic operations she did last December. And although the Venezuelan actress has not released the first photo “as it is now”, she has revealed the reasons why she put herself at the mercy of the scalpel.

In the first place, Spanic declared that the main reason why he locked himself in an operating room to do some “fixes” in various parts of the body, has to do with a “question of self-esteem.” And because she wanted to improve her figure, which at 48 years old has nothing to envy a 20-year-old.

“The truth was worth it. I did it out of love for myself and with the guarantee that I was in the best hands,” the star wrote on her Instagram account, where she also praised the work of the plastic surgeon, Luis Gil, the author of the little job, who, as we said here, left it like new.

Spanic promised that he will soon publish the photos showing the results of the operations that were performed on him in a clinic in Mexico City. It is ensured that the protagonist of “La Usurpadora” increased her “bottom”, retouched her nose, and increased her breasts. “He took my buttock, he cut me. That part of the crotch that, with age, as I lost so much weight with the dance show, was a little saggy; so he cut and uploaded,” he revealed on his Instagram account.

“It looks incredible, 42 days of evolution and look how good it looks,” said Dr. Gil to thank the compliments of his famous patient. Faced with such a compliment, the Creole star responded immediately: “My Dr. Luis Gil is so beautiful, the best. I feel incredible. The doctor has amazing hands. God bless you”.

“I’m so in love”

Gaby Spanic began the year eager to continue in the arena. And no less than last Monday he was the center of the media when he gave the “click” of his new telenovela entitled “Corazón Guerrero”, a remake of the successful Argentine soap opera “Valientes”, which was broadcast between 2009 and 2010 on Channel 13.

“I am so in love with my character; She is the mother of the male protagonists, who are very handsome,” said the Guariqueña artist who will share the recording set with Gonzalo García Vivanco, Rodrigo Guirao and Christian de la Campa, who lead the cast of this dramatic production by Televisa, in which Eduardo Yáñez, Marlene Favela, Ana Martin, Sabine Moussier and Diego Olivera, among others, also perform.