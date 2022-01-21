Gallardo makes a bombshell: River signs a total MLS crack

With a simple call, Marcelo Gallardo change the future of Essekiel Ship. The striker emerged from Independent and why Atlanta United paid 16 million dollars, will be a new player of River Plate for agreeing to a loan for a season.

Atlanta United he needs to release a foreign quota to be able to incorporate Thiago Almada, who will be the new franchise player of the club. In addition, the club of the mls you also need to part with a high salary like that of Boat to be able to close that transfer.

In the last few weeks, Boat received two formal offers: one from Inter Porto Alegre and another of flamingo. However, hours ago, Marcelo Gallardo communicated with the footballer and verbally agreed to his arrival at River.

The agreement is for a loan until December 2022 with a purchase option and River will only take care of a part of the footballer’s salary, while Atlanta United take care of the rest. For Argentine soccer, the return of Barco is a total bombshell since he is one of the soccer players with the greatest projection.

The arrival of Boat He also has some controversy since he is a footballer from the bowels of Independiente and as expected, the fans of Rojo have shown their frustration at seeing Esequiel in another great Argentine football.

