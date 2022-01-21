Games for Android phones: the most downloaded of the week on Google Play | from January 17 to 23 | Cell phones | Smartphones | nnda nnni | TRENDS

Today we have compiled the list of video games for cell phones with Android system most downloaded this week in the United States, according to the App Annie website, both free and paid. All the games that appear in this list can be downloaded through the store google play.

Minecraft is the most downloaded paid game of the week on Google Play, while the free Android game with the most downloads in the last seven days is Count Masters – Stickman Clash. As for the mobile games that have raised the most, it tops the list Candy Crush Saga.

Some of the paid games that have obtained a large number of downloads this week have been Five Nights at Freddy’s Y Ultimate Custom Night. On the other hand, Pull the Pin Y slap and run are the most downloaded free Android games this week, according to App Annie.

Top 10 free games for Android

Roblox.

Count Masters – Stickman Clash – Freeplay Inc Pull the Pin – Popcore Games Slap and Run – VOODOO Money Rush – Rollic Games Cut Grass – Beakbestow Happy Glass – Lion Studios Roblox – Roblox Corporation Sponge Art – Good Job Games Paper Fold – Good Job Games Fall Break – Sunday.gg

Top 10 paid games for Android

Minecraft.

Minecraft – Mojang Five Nights at Freddy’s – Clickteam USA LLC Ultimate Custom Night – Clickteam USA LLC Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 – Clickteam USA LLC Bloons TD 6 – kiwi ninja MONOPOLY – Classic Board Game – Marmalade Game Studio Five Nights at Freddy’s 4 – Clickteam USA LLC Geometry Dash – RobTop Games Evertale – ZigZaGame Inc. Stardew Valley – Chucklefish Limited

Top 10 highest grossing games for Android

Candy Crush Saga.

Candy Crush Saga – King Coin Master – Moon Active Roblox – Roblox Corporation Evony: The King’s Return – TG Inc. Pokemon GO – Niantic, Inc. Last Shelter: Survival – Long Tech Network Limited Homescapes – Playrix Candy Crush Soda Saga – King RAID: Shadow Legends – Plarium Global Ltd Garena Free Fire – New Age – Garena International I

HOW TO DOWNLOAD APPS ON GOOGLE PLAY

You can install apps, games, and digital content on your device from the Google Play Store. In some cases, you can also use instant apps that don’t require installation. While some of the content is free, you’ll also find options that are only available through purchase.

The apps can run on compatible Android and Chromebook devices, but not on Windows or Mac computers.

On your device, open the Google Play Store or visit the Google Play Store in a web browser.

Search for content or explore the app.

Select an item.

Choose Install or the price of the item.

or the price of the item. Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the transaction and get the content. If you have already made a purchase before, use the down arrow to choose the payment method. If it is your first purchase, the payment method will be added to your Google Account.

