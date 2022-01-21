Gaspard Ulliel died in a skiing accident

A disconcerting look, a mischievous smile and an amazing ease to get into the skin of heroes and villains. Gaspard Ulliel, who died on Wednesday at the age of 37 due to a skiing accident, had conquered the world of cinema.

France lost one of its greatest promises in cinema, twice awarded the César, which he received in 2005 for his role in “Long Sunday of Courtship” as best revelation actor, and in 2017, as best actor, in “Only the End of the World” by Xavier Dolan.

In the early afternoon, his family communicated through his agent the death of the actor, victim of a ski accident in Savoy, on a slope at the La Rosire resort (southeast).

There he had collided with another skier on Tuesday, suffering a severe head injury that left him unconscious.

Born in 1984 on the wealthy outskirts of Paris, Ulliel was the son of a stylist and a designer, a context that favored his beginnings as an actor but also his elegance: the actor was also an icon of French fashion, first by becoming in 2010 the face of Chanel’s “Bleu” perfume (whose ad was filmed by the filmmaker Martin Scorsese) and later in 2014, by getting into the skin of the dressmaker Yves Saint-Laurent.

In 2003, at the age of 21, she worked under the command of André Téchiné alongside actress Emmanuel Béart in “Fugitives”, a film that opened the doors to “Long Sunday of Dating”, alongside Audrey Tautou, and “The Last Day “, with Melanie Laurent and Nicole Garcia.

At just over 23 years old, Ulliel began to be sought after by international directors, such as Gus Van Sant, who shot “Paris je taime” with him, and Peter Webber, where his particular and sharp features served to give life to the murderer Hannibal Lecter in “The origin of evil”.