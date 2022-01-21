Gerardo Martino’s Mexico call-up for games against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama | Sports CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying

Gerardo Martino announced the call for players for the matches of Mexico within of the Octagonal Final of the Concacaf versus Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama in January and February.
The Tri They will first face Jamaica on January 27 at the National Stadium (Independence Park) in Kingston and then both on January 30 and February 2 they will have activity against Costa Rica and Panama at home, respectively.
Summoned in Mexico against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama
GOALKEEPERS: Guillermo Ochoa (America), Alfredo Talavera (Pumas), Jonathan Orozco (Xolos) and Rodolfo Cota (León).
DEFENSES: Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy), Johan Vásquez (Genoa/ITA), Néstor Araujo (Celta/ESP), César Montes (Monterrey), Osvaldo Rodríguez (León), Jorge Sánchez (América), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), Luis ‘ Chaka’ Rodríguez (Tigres), Julio César Domínguez (Cruz Azul), Gerardo Arteaga (Genk/BEL) and Héctor Moreno (Monterrey).
MEDIA: Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul), Andrés Guardado (Betis/ESP), Edson Álvarez (Ajax/HOL), Erick Gutiérrez (PSV/HOL), Luis Romo (Monterrey), Orbelín Pineda (Celta/ESP), Diego Lainez (Betis /ESP) and Héctor Herrera (Athletic Madrid/ESP).
FORWARDS: Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton/ING), Hirving Lozano (Napoli/ITA), Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona (Sevilla/ESP), Rogelio Funes Mori (Monterrey), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul) and Henry Martín (America).
The concentration will begin this Saturday, January 22, at the High Performance Center (CAR) of the Mexican Soccer Federation and the players will be incorporated once they finish their participation with their clubs.
What do you like and what not in the call of the Mexican National Team?