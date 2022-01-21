‘Get out of Barcelona, ​​you don’t know how to play’; Stoichkov busts Dembélé

The controversy Come in Ousmane Dembélé and the FC Barcelona continues to increase and is that after the French refused to renew contract and almost demand to be released, the legend of the club, Hristo Stoichkovcharged with everything against the Mosquito, considering that ‘he doesn’t even know how to play football’.

highlighting the low amount of games that Dembélé has played with Barcelona, ​​the Bulgarian ask this controversy ends now and that the player leaves as soon as possible, since apparently he never understood what club he was in and much less was he fond of the institution.

Stoichkov’s harsh criticism against Dembélé

In statements given to TUDN, Hristo Stoichkov charged hard against Dembélé, So he commented that the player only came to Barcelona to deceive people, since he never showed anything important, much less does he know how to play, so the best thing for everyone is that go away as soon as possible.

“I ask you, I got involved as a foreigner to find out what Barcelona was, from the time of Kubala, Carrasco, Lineker; he knew the story and you never understood what Barca is. If you don’t want to be, at least nor stain the shield moreput the shirt down. Say ‘ladies and gentlemen I’m leaving’. Thank you very much for cheating people who know how to play soccer, I’m telling you, I played in that position.”

????” You never understood what it is @FC Barcelona, Hristo Stoichkov tells you. If you don’t want to be, at least don’t stain the shield. This locker room deserves respect. If you don’t respect our club, out”???? Hristo Stoichkov’s message to Dembelé ???? Live ???? TUDN pic.twitter.com/VQAd8bvS1W — Mission Europe (@MisionTudn) January 20, 2022

In addition to this, clapped the fact that Xavi and the directive of Barcelona have separated him from the team after this controversy, because by not wanting to be in the club he no longer deserves to add minutes; He asks Laporta to speed up his sale and go.

“Mr. Laporta, open the door and let him go, these people who don’t feel colors go away, I sweated that shirt. Xavi I applaud you for not taking him to the locker roombecause that wardrobe deserves respect, with 121 years of history it deserves respect and if it doesn’t, get out,” Stoichkov said.

Ousmane Dembélé arrived at Barcelona in 2017 and so far he has given much more to talk about for his constant injuries than for his work in the field. Add only 31 goals in little more than 120 matches disputed, where it must be emphasized that many of them have entered from the bench.

