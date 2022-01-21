Giselle Blondet has already removed her breast implants and posed with them

As she herself told it, Giselle Blondet has already removed her breast implants and even posed with them to the cry of “this does weigh”.

A few days ago we informed you that the beautiful Puerto Rican presenter and businesswoman had made a decision with her breast implants: those that he had put on to look better, he was going to remove them for health reasons.

“I have some that are textured, and that are closely related to what is known as implant disease… I have a constant headache, tiredness, fatigue, I have already seen many cases where illnesses like mine, which is rheumatoid arthritis, are related to breast implant disease“, Blondet explained at the time.

Well, that day came and accompanied by her daughter Gaby, who also underwent the same procedure a month ago, Giselle underwent surgery, and as promised, he shared the step by step on his social networks.

Since he arrived at the consultation, the last check-up and explanation before entering the operating room, until after, even with sequelae of anesthesia, from home, in bed resting and with the implants that were removed in a bag next to her.

In addition to removing the implants, the surgeon Dev Vibharkar performed a lift on her breasts so that they are in a beautiful shape, which, Giselle says, is what she always looked for when she decided to get a touch-up, but, at that time, she was told that the only way was to get implants.

“If I say something nonsense, forgive me, but I’m still sleepy… I am happy, I am at home… I am happy and grateful, I do not remember anything, the only thing I want is more pajamas like these… Am I talking nonsense?

Accompanied by friends, her daughter Gaby, as we told you, and her other daughter, Andrea, via FaceTime, Giselle promised that when she is recovered she will give more details.

