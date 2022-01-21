Giselle Blondet has already removed her breast implants and told how the experience was

The host Giselle Blondet He commented a few days ago that he was going to undergo cosmetic surgery with the aim of removing the breast implants that he had put in years ago. “I made a very important decision for me and I want to share it with you because I think it can be beneficial for many women,” she said through her Facebook account. “In a few days I am going to do what is called an explant”, she indicated and assured that after passing her maternity stage, she was not happy with her physical appearance.

“I have ones on that are textured and are closely related to what is now known as implant disease. I have a lot of constant pain, headache, tiredness, fatigue and I have already seen many cases where diseases like mine, which is rheumatoid arthritis, have been related to breast implant disease, so what I want to tell you is that I am going to have this surgery for that reason,” he said.

Well, the days have passed and the operation was successful. In another video, she said that she felt very grateful to her daughter Gabriela for being aware of her and for also making the decision to remove her breast implants. “I had it done because I have had many symptoms for many years, I could not concentrate, I forgot things, I had memory problems, I was very tired, I could sleep 12 hours and still felt as if I had not slept in months”, Gabby told about her decision.

And, although many think that the breasts were going to be sagging, the truth is that Blondet’s surgeon was able to proceed with a breast lift where he detailed it on his Instagram account. In his Instagram account, he shows how he appears in the clinical bed after his surgical intervention.

“As I promised you, here is everything I experienced when they operated on me. Thank you infinitely to my dear Gabby for being with me, to my family, to @drdevvdo and all his incredible team @aquaplasticsurgery“He said.

To this, many of his followers sent him several messages of support for his recovery. “I’m glad everything went well! Big hug ”, wrote Karla Monroig in the comments. “Proud of you,” highlighted presenter Aleyda Ortiz.

Like Blondet, the actress Michelle Renaud and the presented Andrea Legarreta also made the decision to remove their implants in order to have a better quality of life.