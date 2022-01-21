Goal Alex Valera today match Peru vs Jamaica 2-0 | friendly match | see great goal Alex Valera | Peruvian team VIDEO | NCZD | SPORT-TOTAL

The Peruvian team comfortably beats its counterpart from Jamaica, in the friendly match that has been taking place at the National Stadium. This time, the goal came from the feet of Alex Valera, who showed that he is on a roll, given that he had scored against Panama in the previous game.

The partial advantage of the ‘Blanquirroja’ had already been established, due to a good header from Luis Iberico (47′), which caused the rival team to advance their lines. However, the Jamaican side also showed some shortcomings, as they got messy and left a lot of space behind.

Precisely, about 65 minutes, the Jamaican team tried to come out low, although they did not calculate well the large presence of Peruvian players. After some good pressure from Yoshimar Yotún, the experienced Je-Vaughn Watson scrambled in and erred on a short pass to the left flank.

In that sector was Alex Valera, who controlled intelligently and was facing goalkeeper Amal Knight’s goal, who immediately sought to narrow the definition angle. However, the Universitario de Deportes striker did not despair and finished off with great quality, using his left leg.

Immediately, the attacker approached the side of the field and celebrated euphorically, understanding that he had found a good streak of goals in these friendly presentations. Now, the soccer player will have to focus entirely on the duels against Colombia and Ecuador, for the next double date of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers.