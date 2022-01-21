Goodbye TV? The producer of ‘Hoy’ would be furious with Raúl Araiza and thus punish him

Mexico City.- It was recently revealed that andrea rodriguez, the famous producer of the program Today, I’d be very furious with the always controversial driver, Raul Araiza, for his latest actions in the midst of the pandemic by covid-19, and for that reason would punish So, will he go away? Televisa?

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

How will it be remembered, during the first week of January in person at the morning of the San Ángel company, Paul Stanley and Raúl were conspicuous by their absence, to which both wanted to clarify by video call that it was because their PCR tests were positive for coronavirus, so it was announced that they would not be there until they tested negative.

But, despite the fact that Paul has already tested negative and was able to return to the morning show, ‘El Negro’ came out again with covid-19 and continued to be away from the screens, however, a few days later it caused great controversy by appearing next to leonardo garcia, son of Andres Garcia, from the beaches of acapulco.

This fact quickly caused annoyance among his millions of fans on Instagram, so they called him “irresponsible”, something that the sister of Magda Rodriguez, Well, when questioned about these actions, she pointed out that when she saw the video she “got cool”, because he told her that he was going to a place without people and that he would be isolated, not that he would go out to the beach with people.

When I see the images, I get very cool just like many of you. I spoke to him on the phone and he told me that there were only three people and I told him: ‘but you are putting those three people at risk’, he told me that the beach was alone and I told him that ‘alone, it is alone’. Like when Andreíta and I hit it and we were in Villa del Carbón, she and I were alone,” he explained.

Finally, she pointed out that another test will be done next Saturday, January 22, and if it comes out negative, she would return to the forums, emphasizing that she was not upset and that what had happened was behind her and she would focus on her speedy recovery.

He asked me for an apology, he told me that he understood and well… that was the only thing that happened. I hope that on Monday he returns and is negative. He is fully protected in his apartment in Acapulco. Hopefully the test will come out negative on Saturday and we can have it on Monday,” he concluded.

Internet

Source: Staff