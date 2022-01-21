Goodbye TV? The producer of ‘Hoy’ would be furious with Raúl Araiza and thus punish him

Admin 8 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 13 Views

Mexico City.- It was recently revealed that andrea rodriguez, the famous producer of the program Today, I’d be very furious with the always controversial driver, Raul Araiza, for his latest actions in the midst of the pandemic by covid-19, and for that reason would punish So, will he go away? Televisa?

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Surprising new photographs of the ‘Sun of Mexico’

Mexico City Several images of a rejuvenated Luis Miguel circulating on the internet have caused …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved