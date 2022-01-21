Google Translate on mobile finally starts showing inclusive translations

Three years after its announcement, gender-specific translations are coming to the Google Translate app on iOS.

Without a doubt, one of the most useful Google applications in our daily lives is its translator, since it allows us to translate texts in other languages ​​directly from the mobile quickly and easily.

Over the last few months, the American giant has been including new functions in the Google Translate app, such as its integration with Google Maps or the improvement of the functionality of translating the text of photos and images, and now we have just learned that, Finally, the Google Translate mobile app start showing inclusive translations.

This is the new function of the Google Translate mobile app

As the guys from XDA-Developers tell us, three years after announcing the arrival of gender-specific translations in the web version of Google Translate, the American company has brought this functionality to the iOS mobile app.

As Google itself explains to us, until now, the Google Translate algorithm only provided us with a translation for each query, even if the translation could have a masculine and a feminine form, but, from now on, thanks to this new feature of inclusive translations, we will be shown two results for each translation, one male and one female.

This new feature of Google Translate allows us to translate gender-neutral queries from Turkish, Finnish, Persian and Hungarian to English and also from English to Spanish, which is great news for all Google Translate users in Spain.

Although this new functionality of Google Translate it is only available at the moment, on the iPhone, is expected to arrive very soon on Android, since the American giant promised, at the time, that this feature would reach all Google Translate mobile applications.

