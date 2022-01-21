Great offer! Professional gaming keyboard for less than €50

For its part, thanks to its lighting for each individual key, it offers you an optimal level of customization so that you can illuminate it to your liking. This has a name: technology Razer ChromaRGB . With it and its 16.8 million colors and a wide range of effects to choose from, you can customize the keyboard and enjoy dynamic lighting effects that are generated while playing titles with Chroma effects integration.

One of the most iconic features of this type of keyboard is the illumination of its keys. It is not only a decorative element, but it also serves so that, through the association of colors, the user is faster when moving. Within this section, the Razer Cynosa V2 has keys with single backlight . It is thus a keyboard that is comfortable to use and has a low sound profile.

Fully programmable keyboard

With this keyboard you will be able to make both your execution and the game efficient as there is the possibility of mapping the functions you want with Razer Synapse 3 and adjust the keyboard to suit your style of play by creating and saving unique profiles and macros. In this way, this keyboard will be an extension of your mind, in such a way that you will hardly have to let yourself be guided by your reflexes when pressing the necessary keys.

With regard to this and as is more than evident, the functionality of this keyboard is absolute. Another of its functions will also allow you to configure the keys to pause, play and skip and adjust everything from brightness to volume. A reduction of effort that results in the ultimate comfort so you can enjoy entertainment without other distractions.

Finally, when it comes to space in the gaming area, the Razer Cynosa V2 keyboard is designed with grooves that allow the connection cable to be folded and pull it out in any direction, so you can keep your desk clutter-free.

Save 39% of its price

As is clear from its features, this Razer Cynosa is an absolutely professional keyboard. However, its price does not match that of its competitors at all, being much more accessible to all types of audiences as it does not require a large investment. Specifically, this keyboard has a price of €43.03, which represents a 39% discount compared to its original price.

With this offer, you will not only be saving more than 25 euros, but you will get a keyboard that will allow you to improve your level in any video game, thus increasing both your enjoyment and your abilities.