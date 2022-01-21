Grettell Valdez recovers after the amputation of a finger: her ex reveals how the actress is doing | Famous

Patricio Borghetti, ex-husband of the actress and father of her only son, was the one who gave the details of the operation that was carried out on the 45-year-old artist this Wednesday, January 19, in Mexico.
Grettell Valdez recovering at home after finger amputation
The Argentine confirmed on the morning of this Thursday the 20th in ‘Venga la alegría’ that his ex is already resting at home.
“Fortunately, everything went well“, said the Argentine, ” Santino was there with her and then, on Wednesdays (he) comes home, then from the operation we are on the road”.
“I could see her, was outpatient, was fine“, he shared, “I was talking a little with her […] what he told me is that it was discovered that he had a bacterium that if not removed, could turn into cancer“.
” They had to remove the entire area that was contaminated by this bacterium”, explained the also actor, “so that it would not advance to something more dangerous”.
He mentioned that the artist “he’s already at home”, because it was an outpatient procedure: “They had to remove part of his finger, the finger remains, but they did have to remove the entire (affected) part.”
The actress has not issued any comment through her social networks.
Ex of Grettell Valdez and his son Santino sympathize with the actress
Borghetti made it clear that both he and his son Santino, 13 years old, have been supporting the actress in this process. In fact, on Wednesday afternoon she shared a photo on her stories from the hospital and wrote: ” From your hand, everything is easier. I love you son,” he wrote.
“I knew that everything was going to turn out very well,” he added, “and thank God it did.”
” We have supported her and she too, it’s a difficult situation, it scares you, it anguishes you a little, (but) she has support everywhere. It’s fine, it went well,” he reiterated.
Grettell Valdez surgery sought to prevent her from having cancer again
In September 2018, Grettell Valdez revealed that a year earlier she was diagnosed with cancer in her left thumb and underwent surgery to heal it.
He came forward, but on January 10 he said in Today that his doctor detected a “wart” that was due to a “virus” that, if not treated, could cause the cancer to appear again.
Given this, the solution that was proposed to him was the amputation of the affected part through surgery from which he is now recovering.