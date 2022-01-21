Guilty or Cupid? Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez became boyfriends with the help of Mario Bezares

mario bezares has once again given something to talk about because on this occasion he stated that the relationship between Victoria Ruffo Y Eugenio Derbez It started thanks to him.

It is well known in the entertainment world that the current relationship of Victoria Ruffo and Eugenio Derbez It is not the best, because the courtship between the famous ended in the middle of the scandal, after the actress found out that Derbez he staged a fake wedding, though he claims she was okay with it.

To this day, celebrities have not met again, and sometimes hints are sent in interviews with the media; however, it was mario bezares who revived the courtship by remembering that he introduced them in the early 90s.

According to what Bezares said in the program First hand, he was working on the television program ¡Anabel! next to Eugenio Derbez, so he organized a dinner for them to live together.

“We were doing Anabel! and at that moment the procession of Victoria Ruffo to Eugene; and Eugenio has always been characterized as a shy person, he is an inhibited person, and so for him to be encouraged to go out with Victoria, we invented a dinner at the ‘naranj restaurant’, said the driver, who affirms that he was the most enthusiastic with the idea of ​​seeing the two actors as a couple.

“We get together to chat and to be there at ease. It was that watershed for the nougat to break together with Vicky and Eugenio. I love Vicky very much, just as I love Eugenio very much, so I really liked the idea that they were together, the two were together, the two wanted and the two were attracted, and the two commented and so on. The love was between the two ”, he concluded.

However, this version is different from the one told by Victoria and Eugenio, who once stated that Victoria was interested in Eugenio when she worked with Silvia Derbez, mother of the famous, in a soap opera.

Eugenio has even declared that when he began his relationship with Victoria, he couldn’t take her anywhere because he didn’t have money to pay the bill.

