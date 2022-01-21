He is three times better than Zaldívar and Chivas could have his new striker

Ángel Zaldívar could already have a substitute in Chivas.

January 20, 2022 5:02 p.m.

Chivas He hasn’t come out of the bad streak he’s been dragging in recent tournaments, and one of the reasons is the absence of a scorer who could represent guarantees for the attack, since so far the only natural 9 on the squad is Angel Zaldivar.

Although in the previous tournament Zaldivar became the top scorer for the Flock with 4 goals, this has been insufficient, but Chivas could have recovered their most promising striker, since Louis Bridge He would be back after a long absence due to injury.

The striker registered with the U-20 category of Chivas suffered a ligament rupture in 2020, which took him away from the courts and he has not been able to take regularity, however, if he recovers his level he could be considered by Marcelo Michel Leano for the first team.

Luis Puente was placed among the greatest promises in the world

In 2019, Louis Bridge He was considered by The Guardian as one of the new under-17 figures, for which he attracted worldwide attention, and was even selected in the category, however, the ligament injury cut short his development.