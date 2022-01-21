He’s missed 63 of the last 73…

The injuries have been the martyrdom of Xavi Hernández and the Barcelona throughout the season. The Egarense has seen his squad diminished on several occasions, and this time he has once again lost one of his best players. Ansu Fati left San Mamés in tears this Thursday, after feeling a ‘prick’ in a split ball with Íñigo Martínez. With this new loss, it would be the third major injury in just over a year for the attacker.

The first of them occurred in November 2020, when he had a meniscus tear that took him away from the courts for almost a full year, 305 days in principle, although he maintained several discomforts as a result of it that added almost 20 more days of absence. However, the striker’s recovery seemed to be solid and he returned to the pitch with a goal included. However, just two months after joining the first team, he suffered a hamstring injury against Celta de Vigo in a league match, which kept him away from the pitch for 65 days until the Clasico for the Spanish Super Cup, just a week ago.

His ‘debut’ could not have been better, and he scored again with a goal that equalized the match at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia. Despite this, the Blaugrana fell to their eternal rival and bid farewell to the Cup. Now, in the round of 16 against Athletic, history has repeated itself. Still waiting for the official medical report where the severity of the injury can be measured, everything indicates that it will be at least a month off.

The one born in Bissau he has missed 63 of the last 73 games since his first major injury, an abysmal number for a player of just 19 years. The drama of absences once again flooded the Camp Nou, who already believed that the team would begin to recover its usual rhythm of play with the return of one of its most important ‘promises’. Now, it seems that, again, it will be time to wait.

MEDICAL COMMUNICATION ❗ The first team player Ansu Fati has a muscle injury in the femoral biceps of the left thigh. Pending tests to know the exact extent of the injury pic.twitter.com/maVyi4nuPI — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 20, 2022

Xavi, desperate

The Egarense has not been able to have all the potential of his squad one hundred percent. Since he took office in November, he has had endless casualties, with Ansu Fati, Pedri and Memphis Depay being the most recurrent and important. With this new absence of Ansu, the Terrassa-born scheme will have to be adjusted again with ‘Ez’ Abde, who has been a fixture in LaLiga. It seems that it will be, once again, a long season for the ‘pearl’ culé, who cannot stay healthy from 2020.