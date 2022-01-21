“His character soured”: Nacho Palau breaks the silence after his break with Miguel Bosé

The Valencian sculptor, Nacho Palau, for the first time he opens publicly to talk about his 26-year relationship with Miguel Bosé and the legal battle he is fighting today for his children.

Nacho Palau, He breaks the silence and is honest with the medium Ten minutes, in an extensive interview that talks about how his relationship with the Spanish singer was, the reasons for their breakup and above all focuses on the legal battle he is fighting in court, so that the four children of the extinct relationship are legally declared as brothers.

Nacha Palau said that Miguel Bosé changed when the children were born. As he recounted in the interview, the singer became obsessed with their safety, to the point that he would not let them go out on the street. Although he did not agree with the artist, he always imposed his point of view on him. “Perhaps it was not only the children, but also his career, but Miguel’s character soured”, he exposed.

In the interview he stated that their relationship “It started as a beautiful tale and ended as a horror story.” They met 26 years ago, when he was only 19 years old. the sculptor cHe thought that when they met for the first time “it was a crush on both of them”. After a month and a half, the voice of “Amante Bandido” called him to make an appointment in Madrid. After that, the relationship went to Extremadura to live on a farm. In those years he dedicated himself to studying sculpture, to later carry out that profession.

Nacho Palau assured that “It was not bad” to have a hidden relationship, since at first it was “wonderful”. However, he reported that he had a very bad time. “He has said that in the end he fell out of love, he was disappointed, but the same thing has happened to him”.

The beginning of the end of the relationship between Nacho Palau and Miguel Bosé

In 2016 they moved to Panama with their children, which was the beginning of the end for their relationship. “It was tremendous, we got along terrible. I was fatal from that relationship. His behavior, his character and way of being, everything was tremendous. Miguel when he is good is very good, and when he is bad he is the worst“he counted.

Finally, he mentioned that he does not understand his ex’s denial about vaccines. “I respect your way of thinking, but I do not share it, I am vaccinated and I am going to vaccinate Ivo and Telmo. I don’t know what Miguel will do with Diego and Tadeo,” he said. Nacho Palau stated that “I find it a bit heavy that a person like him, with a social impact, is blunt on an issue like this, that can make other people doubt or be afraid. I don’t understand it”.