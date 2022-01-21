Historic discount for the best Amazfit smart scale

This is so since it is capable of acquiring a large amount of information when using this smart scale. Apart from the usual options such as knowing the weight and even performing a balance test, there is a great deal of possibilities that make the purchase of this product more interesting to know the physical state in which you find yourself. These are the ones that we believe are the most striking among the 16 metrics with which you can work:

The accessory we are talking about is the Amazfit Smart Scale, which is the best model that the Asian company has launched on the market with the aim of making bathrooms much smarter. The case is that due to its reduced dimensions ( 320 x 320 x 25 millimeters ), you will always find a good place to place it, and its quite striking design does not clash with any decoration… and since it uses ABS plastic and tempered glass As manufacturing materials, shocks and humidity are not a problem.

muscle mass

basal metabolism

Body water percentage

Belly fat percentage

physical age

body mass index

Protein percentage

Bone mass

As you can see, the options that you are going to have available in the Amazfit Smart Scale are excellent both because of the large number that exist and because of the information that you can learn. Come on, nothing is going to escape you know exactly how you feel and the measures to take without it is not in the best possible way.

great purchase offer

Right now in the PcComponentes online store you can get this device for only €33.90… the lowest price we have ever seen for it. The fact is that you save 20% of what you would usually have to pay to have it sent home with shipping costs below six euros… which is not bad at all. We leave you the link so you can take advantage of the opportunity for this accessory that connects to smartphones through the use of Wifi, so it couldn’t be more comfortable.

With options as interesting as a useful screen in which you can see the information in a very clear way and offering great autonomy -it exceeds six months of use thanks to the three AAA batteries it uses as a battery-, it is very clear that this is a product that you should take into account for its excellent quality and, now, for a fantastic price that has a high accuracy which is even surprising. A unique opportunity in our opinion as it is absolutely unique!