Hit Techs and Higher Than Expected Rates, JPMorgan Says By Investing.com

By Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – Fears of more aggressive Fed policy continue to rage; With the decline in their bond purchases impacting liquidity and a rate hike on the horizon, the market dumped tech stocks. And the negative outlook for this sector could continue, according to a forecast from JPMorgan (NYSE:).

According to Hugh Gimber, Vice President of Global Market Strategy at this investment bank, technology companies will continue to be the most affected, as long as this risk aversion continues, anticipating the consequences of this more aggressive policy by the Fed and its consequences on the economy and the markets.

Indeed, he suffers significant losses today, with a sharp drop of more than 300 points, or 2.42%.

In this environment of caution, it is the cyclical sectors that tend to benefit, such as energy or financials. “You are likely to see quite a different stock market leadership than the one that has been so familiar for the past decade,” Gimber adds.

As the price of bonds falls, their yields rise, which affects the future profits of technology companies, making them less attractive.

worse than you think

The year began by discounting the effects of the rise in interest rates in the United States, practically imminent in March, and another two or three in the rest of the year. But for JPMorgan, the hikes will be even higher than expected.

The new variant of Covid-19, Ómicron, caused a drastic rise in infections, and made requests for unemployment benefits jump again last week. What for a moment made the tension subside in the markets, due to a small probability that the data would move away the increase in the rate. But far from implying something similar, JPMorgan bets on the opposite. According to Gimber, the maximum rate could reach 2% or 2.5%.

Another report from Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) is less pessimistic, this investment bank indicates that the interest rate hike program could arrive at the end of 2023, with rates at 1.6%.

Since last year, the Federal Reserve has lowered interest rates to 0, as part of its policy to stimulate the recovery of the economy, after the closures and quarantines due to the pandemic. His plan at the time was aimed at raising rates, starting in 2024.

But high inflation, no longer determined as transitory by the Fed, changed the plans. And now the committee of the agency estimates that it is necessary to increase rates in March, even four times this year.

And as Gimber indicated, in a quote from Insider, the end of tapering, added to the increase in interest rates, higher than expected, will boost bond yields more, with share prices following the same behavior.