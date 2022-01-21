Honduras turns call for qualifying games against Canada, El Salvador and United States

2022-01-21

The Honduran national team, last in the standings heading to Qatar 2022 of the area of Concacaf, has turned his call for the triple date FIFA January-February.

The Colombian coach Hernan Dario Gomez summoned a total of 26 footballers for the local matches against Canada Y The Savior on January 27 and 30, respectively, and on February 2 in U.S. He summoned 8 legionnaires.

Within the call stand out the absences of the players Debby Flores, alex lopez Y Andy Najar, who are heavyweights in the bicolor, but has the inclusion in it of unusual footballers in these competitions such as Kevin Lopez, Christian Sacaza, Wisdom Quaye Y Devron Garcia.

‘Bolillo’ Gomez in his exhibition, after falling in the friendly against Colombia, was clear in adducing that there were players on that list that he was going to count on and that was the case.