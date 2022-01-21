Honduras turns call for qualifying games against Canada, El Salvador and United States

2022-01-21
The Honduran national team, last in the standings heading to Qatar 2022 of the area of Concacaf, has turned his call for the triple date FIFA January-February.
The Colombian coach Hernan Dario Gomez summoned a total of 26 footballers for the local matches against Canada Y The Savior on January 27 and 30, respectively, and on February 2 in U.S. He summoned 8 legionnaires.
Within the call stand out the absences of the players Debby Flores, alex lopez Y Andy Najar, who are heavyweights in the bicolor, but has the inclusion in it of unusual footballers in these competitions such as Kevin Lopez, Christian Sacaza, Wisdom Quaye Y Devron Garcia.
‘Bolillo’ Gomez in his exhibition, after falling in the friendly against Colombia, was clear in adducing that there were players on that list that he was going to count on and that was the case.
Albert Elis, the great figure of the “H”, was summoned even though it was speculated that he was not going to come. The player spends a highlight moment in the Bordeaux and despite this, he chose to accept the call.
Honduras will resume its participation in this tie that is the worst in decades for the bicolor, playing two home games on January 27 and 30 at the Olympic from San Pedro Sula while it will close in the cold of Minnesota against the U.S.
The “H” is concentrated next Sunday in San Pedro Sula with the soccer players of the national ring and later the legionnaires will be added; On Monday the training sessions start to prepare for the duels.
THE SUMMONED ONES OF THE HONDURAN NATIONAL TEAM
GOALKEEPERS
Luis Lopez – Real Spain
Edrick Menjivar – Olympia
Roberto Lopez – Life
DEFENSES
Maynor Figueroa – Without team
Denil Maldonado – Motagua
Wisdom Quaye – Real Spain
Omar Elvir – Motagua
Franklin Flores – Royal Spain
Devron Garcia – Real Spain
Marcelo Santos – Motagua
Allans Vargas – Marathon
FRILLS
Kervin Arriaga – Marathon
Juan Delgado – Motagua
Edwin Rodriguez – Olympia
Jorge Alvarez – Olympia
Diego Rodriguez – Motagua
Cristian Sacaza – Honduras Progreso
Kevin Lopez – Communications (Guatemala)
Alfredo Mejia – Levadiakos (Greece)
Bryan Acosta – Colorado Rapids (USA)
Jonathan Rubio – Academic (Portugal)
FORWARDS
Alberth Elis – Bordeaux (France)
Romell Quioto – Montréal CF (Canada)
Antony Lozano – Cadiz (Spain)
Brayan Moya – Olympia
Bryan Rochez – National (Portugal)