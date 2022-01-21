Hospital de Puerto Aysn incorporates a team of counselors in the emergency and medical services

In order to guide people, provide them with information and strengthen the bond between family members, patients and medical teams, the Hospital of Puerto Aysén incorporated a team of counselors in the emergency and medical services.

For Claudio Arriagada Momberg, director of the Puerto Aysén Hospital, the idea of ​​the new team is to strengthen the link between family members, patients and officials, it was something they wanted to address in the Emergency Service.

“The incorporation of this team of counselors, made up of social work technicians, has allowed us to respond to the requests for information made by the relatives of our patients and its start-up has been a complete success, since they are offering greater peace of mind to patients. users of the Emergency Service”, he points out.

He added that “the counselors today are taking responsibility for finding the right time for contact with the family of the person who is under observation and even with those who are hospitalized.” The counseling service works every day on a continuous schedule.

Macarena Diaz Chodil is a Counselor of the Emergency Service, she has seen the excellent results and the good reception that this new service has had.

“When a patient is admitted, we look for as much information as possible within the Service to pass it on to the waiting relatives. We explain the categorization that it has and the time that the attention can take. In that sense, the service has been streamlined quite a bit, and people are more relaxed. For this reason, we invite users who have the confidence to approach us, to make the queries they deem pertinent, because we will always be available and attentive to them”, encourages Macarena Díaz.

Counselor in the Medicine Service

Since the arrival of the Pandemic, Hospitals have had to cancel the admission of visits to hospitalized patients, which has undoubtedly complicated good communication. It is for this reason that one of the counselors, Paz Barría Miranda, who was assigned to the Medicine Service, comments that since December 1, face-to-face visits to hospitalized patients were resumed.

“These visits are programs from Monday to Friday at different times, and they go according to the phase in which we find ourselves. Generally, they are coordinated the day before with family members, and the current health security measures are respected. One of the main requirements is the current mobility pass and the use of a mask”, points out Paz Barria.

It should be remembered that there are several scheduled visiting hours for all hospitalized Services, and to coordinate you must call the number +56 9 62196458 from 08:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.