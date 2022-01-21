How to integrate addresses of friends and family in Google Maps

In recent years I have started to use Google Maps a lot more when taking the car much more than before. Now I not only use this app if I don’t know how to get to a place, but also to know the path with the least traffic. Surely many of you do the same to go to a bar, a city that you do not know and more places but do you know that you can go to the house of your acquaintances directly on Google Maps?

We just have to know where to put an address once, and Google Maps will memorize it forever.

The key is the Contacts app

This is where we have to store the address of each contact

A few years ago we told you that you could put the birthday of your contacts in the Google Contacts application, and that it would appear in your calendar without having to do anything else.

Something similar happens with addresses.

If you enter the file of any contact within the Google application you will see that you can save your home address or the place where you work, to be able to consult it at any time.

Searching contacts on Google Maps

The key is that if you do that it will activate in Google Maps the possibility to search for contacts, indicating the address that we have saved in Contacts, and allowing us to calculate the route as we would do to any location that is within the application.

Calculating the route from Contacts in Google Maps

We can also click on the address, on the navigation icon of the Contacts app, and Google Maps will open.

How to go from Contacts to Google Maps

Yes indeed, you have to check that the address is correct since sometimes we have seen that there are errors due to how Google Maps understands the numbers or the names of the streets.

wrong address saved

The best thing is that when you save an address you search it on Google Maps, so that you know that it works and you can use it without any problem in the future.

