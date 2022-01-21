Hugo Pérez defined the list for the camp and the match against the United States

Coach Hugo Pérez defined the roster of 23 players for the camp in Indianapolis and the game against the United States. The return of Nelson Bonilla is the novelty in the call for the matches of the first FIFA date of 2022.

El Salvador will resume the tie on January 27 with the game against the United States in the city of Columbus, then will travel to San Pedro Sula to face Honduras on the 30th and will close the triple date on February 2 with the game against Canada in the Cuscatlan.

From the group of summoned, Enrico Dueñas, a Vitesse player, will join until January 23 as established by the FIFA regulations.

Joshua Pérez was discarded from the list, who is in Italy processing his nationality, so he cannot leave the European nation and is confirmed low in the blue and white.

Nor did Christian Martínez travel to Indinápolos due to the positive for Covid-19 that the AD San ​​Carlos midfielder gave in one of the tests, according to Hugo Pérez, however the player is not ruled out of the list and will be incorporated later.