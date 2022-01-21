Hyatt changes brand from Andaz Wall Street to Hyatt Centric Wall Street NY

the Andaz Wall Street

RR | Miami | January 21, 2022

Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced the rebranding of Andaz Wall Street to Hyatt Centric Wall Street New York. The chain expects to resume the operation of the hotel on January 26. The hotel will be managed by Blue Sky Hospitality Solutions (BSHS).

The rebranding from Andaz Wall Street to Hyatt Centric Wall Street New York was a strategic decision based on the hotel’s downtown location, a key brand differentiator for the Hyatt Centric brand, known for embracing place and inspiring exploration, the company reported.

The group that owns the hotel, Navika Group of Companies, plans to invest approximately US$5 million in the coming years. Ideally located at 75 Wall Street, the hotel offers a prime location for savvy travelers to discover the best New York City has to offer with premium lifestyle accommodations in the heart of Wall Street.

Hyatt Centric Wall Street New York will be led by David Cohen, who has been named the hotel’s general manager. Cohen joins the property team after leading luxury properties such as Five-Star Hotel Plaza Athenee and The Ritz-Carlton, Waldorf Astoria and Four Seasons in New York.

