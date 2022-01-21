“I felt that all of Colombia was there”: Donatella Versace on Maluma’s new campaign

Maluma is the face and the star of Versace new campaign for his Spring/Summer 2022 menswear collection, and in the meantime, the iconic creative director and designer of the famous Italian firm, Donatella Versace, showed his emotion for having worked with the Colombian.

It’s not a secret that Versace is one of the Maluma’s favorite fashion brands, proof of this was when at the 2021 MET Gala, he arrived dressed in the signature, arm in arm with the iconic Donatella. Today, as the face of his most recent campaign, it is inevitable to see the emotion of the Colombian.

After the photos of the campaign were revealed, it was the Italian designer herself who also showed her emotion at the singer’s achievement of songs like “Hawái”, and in this regard shared some posts with behind-the-scenes photos.

Donatella Versace felt the Colombian power with Maluma

In the first gallery he shared, he can be seen sharing laughter with Maluma, in which he wrote: “I love reading your amazing feedback on the campaign. Taking these images with @maluma was so much fun.”

“I felt that all of Colombia was there dancing with us while the music played in the background! Here’s a clip from that day,” the designer wrote.

Apparently the day that the photo session took place was full of fun, because donatella versace shared a second gallery in which she wrote: “More photos from the campaign shoot for you to see!! Maluma baby is in Versace, truth? Show him love!! @maluma.”

In addition to the hearts of the Colombian in the comments, said publication was also commented by Eiza González, who wrote: “I love you guys.”