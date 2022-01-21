Iberia plane will have designs alluding to Puerto Rico from March

An Iberia airline plane will have designs alluding to Puerto Rico from March until the summer, as part of an agreement with the Puerto Rico Tourism Company (CTPR) to support efforts to promote the island in Europe.

The aerovane will be scheduled on Iberia’s short and medium-haul routes, which cover more than 90 destinations in markets such as Italy, France, the United Kingdom or Germany, among others.

“We feel very honored that Iberia has selected Puerto Rico for this high-impact initiative, since only twice a year they develop this type of vinyl design for a themed aircraft. This will undoubtedly contribute significantly to the promotion and visibility of our destination on the European continent”, expressed the executive director of the CTPR, Carlos Mercado Santiago, in a press release.

Apart from this agreement, which was part of the International fair of tourism (Fitur), Iberia and the CTPR signed another understanding to continue supporting Iberia’s connections between Puerto Rico and Europe.

This latest agreement includes the budget increase by the Puerto Rico Tourism Company for marketing efforts from January to June 2022, in addition to extending the commitment to support marketing efforts from August to December 2022. This increase in efforts advertising is due to the increase, ahead of schedule, to five weekly frequencies starting in the summer.

“With this effort we intend to stimulate the demand of passengers coming from Spain to Puerto Rico. We are pleased to continue working hand in hand with our partner Iberia on initiatives aligned with Governor Pedro R. Pierluisi’s vision and commitment to continue developing trade relations and increasing air capacity to Puerto Rico. Once again, the commitment of the airline and its leadership in Puerto Rico and Latin America is evident”, added the executive director of the CTPR.

For her part, María Jesús López Solás, commercial director and development of Iberia’s alliance network, commented that “It was an immense joy to be able to restart our operation with Puerto Rico in July 2020 and it is also now to be able to announce that we have reached the capacity that we offered before the pandemic.. In addition, there is a double reason for celebration because on July 5 we will celebrate 73 years since our first flight with San Juan and, of course, we hope to celebrate many more”.

The current agreement between Iberia and the CTPR includes a series of initiatives through the airline’s communication channels, such as the in-flight entertainment system, the Ronda Iberia magazine and its profiles on social networks or its website, among others.