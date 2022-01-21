If I did something wrong, let them sue me: Tuca Ferretti to Tigres

Midtime Editorial

The 10-year relationship Tuca Ferretti with the Tigres it did not end in the best conditions, despite the five titles that this link left the institution, and this Thursday the helmsman defended himself against the accusations that have pointed him to benefit with money from the purchase of players along with Miguel Angel Garza, who was President during some years of his administration.

“If I did something wrong, sue me. They say. Let all the bullshit say and that they sue me and if they do, they check it out for me, ”said the coach in an interview for the Burro van Rankin YouTube channel.

Tuca Ferretti explained that every six months Cemex, the company behind the feline team, carried out audits of all movements in the club, so any type of rigging within the team would have been evident.

“Alexander Rodriguez was President, we had an intermediary with Cemex Mr. Victor Romo. Nothing was done, nothing was authorized without their knowledge. If I had done something wrong, you believe that they would not have done something, “he added.

“Every six months audit, audits were done all the time and when something came out, never. These are slobbery and bullshit of people who want to harm a person who gave everything to the institution. I gave everything and it pisses me off”.

It should be noted that since the arrival of the Ferretti to the bench of tigers the directives supported him with the assembly of the team and quality signings, which became the bombs of many summer and winter markets.

