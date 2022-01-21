“If I die, I die”: they reveal that Meat Loaf fell ill with Covid and was opposed to mandatory masks and vaccines

“If I die, I die, but I will not be controlled”, said Meat Loaf at the time, who died this Thursday at the age of 74 after falling very ill with Covid-19. The musician was opposed to mandatory vaccines and masks to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Bat Out of Hell” singer was against restrictions, closing businesses and wearing masks, he said in an interview last summer.

Sources told TMZ that Marvin Lee Aday, as his real name was, campaigned against compulsory vaccination in Australia.

Meat Loaf, who has battled asthma and other illnesses, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in August that he viewed masks as useless and the restrictions “political.” He actually offered the reporter from that outlet a hug.

“I’m sorry. I understand stopping life for a moment, but they can’t keep stopping life for politics. And right now that’s happening,” said about the restrictions.

“And last night on CNN they admitted that the masks we wear are useless, but I’ve known that for six months. They’re not doing anything. They can’t stop us from getting Covid-19… If I die, I die.” , but I will not be controlled”he expressed.

The also actor never said publicly if he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, but it was known days before his death that he was very ill with Covid-19.

Photo: Archive

Meat Loaf died at 74, a music giant

He had an imposing physique and a stage name that sounded like a joke in English, but his stentorian voice and his music made Meat Loaf, who died at 74, an unmistakable artist on the rock scene.

Legend has it that Marvin Lee Aday was given the name “meatloaf” by his father, a nickname quickly picked up by schoolmates to taunt him.

That alcoholic father left other scars on his son. “I have already forgiven him of his attempted murder with a butcher knife.” Meat Loaf once explained to the British newspaper The Telegraph.

Born in Texas, he started out as a musician, alternating work with bodyguarding, in the early 1970s.

In the middle of that decade everything accelerated: he had a role in the musical comedies “Hair” and “Rocky Horror Picture Show” and the film version of the latter gave him a boost.

He knew how to take advantage of the opportunity with the album “Bat Out Of Hell” (1977). More than 40 million copies were sold. In 1993 he returned to give the chime with “I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).”

In total, he sold more than 100 million albums throughout his long career.

Musically, it was his meeting with Jim Steinman, lyricist and composer, that changed his luck.

“Bat out of the hell” was produced by a key man in rock history, Todd Rundgren, a disciple of legendary producer Phil Spector, who created the famous “wall of sound” with the massive use of strings and wind instruments to back it up. grandiose rock works.

“Everyone criticized it when it came out” recalled years later Meat Loaf in a television interview. He needed the support of two of his best friends, actors John Belushi and Gilda Radner, for the album to break through.

“John and Gilda lobbied producer Lorne Michaels for nine months to invite me to his ‘Saturday Night Live’ broadcast. He scheduled me for the last show of 1978. And that changed everything.”

The tour to present that album was legendary. Meat Loaf, with long hair, histrionic poses and a long scarf in his hands, caused love or hate in equal parts.

Drug and abuse wreaked havoc. Starting in the 2000s, health problems, including fainting on stage, accumulated.

“It is with a broken heart that we announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight,” announced a message from his Facebook account on Friday. “His daughters Pearl and Amanda and close friends have been with him for the last 24 hours.”

The message did not specify the cause of his death.

With information from AFP

KEEP READING: “I despise them”: the heartbreaking message from the son of the singer who died of Covid-19 influenced by anti-vaccines